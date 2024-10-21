Liam Payne Autopsy Reveals Pop Star Had Multiple Drugs in His System When He Died

A partial autopsy has revealed that Liam Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he died.

The former One Direction member passed away after a fatal fall from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16 at age 31.

According to ABC News, Payne's toxicology report revealed that the singer had cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack in his system, along with "pink cocaine."

Pink cocaine is a recreational drug that typically contains a mix of methamphetamine, ketamine, MDMA and more, per the outlet.

Drug paraphernalia, including a makeshift aluminum pipe, was found in Payne's trashed hotel room.

Payne's body will remain in Argentina until the full autopsy has been completed.

ABC News also reported that prior to Payne's death, hotel officials called police to "send someone with urgency" due to someone being "drunk with drugs and alcohol."

"We need to send someone with urgency because I don't know if the guest's life is in danger because he is in a room with balcony, and we are afraid he could do something that threatens life," the employee told the authorities.

Payne was pronounced dead on the scene when emergency services arrived.

He reportedly had "multiple traumas" and "internal and external bleeding," which were the cause of his death, as well as 25 total injuries.

Page Six also reported that emergency doctor Alberto Crescenti revealed that Payne suffered a cranial fracture and "extremely serious injuries that led to his immediate death."

Following his shocking death and the tragic circumstances surrounding the fall, a hotel employee was called into question after allegedly supplying Payne with drugs.

According to ABC News, the hotel employee was questioned by Argentinian police but has not been arrested or charged at this time.

Payne had infamously struggled with addiction and his mental health throughout his career as a boy bander and solo artist.

Just days before he checked in to the Argentinian hotel, he was traveling with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy, who frequently documented the couple's travels together on her TikTok page.