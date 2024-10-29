Liam Payne Is Releasing a Posthumous Single

Liam Payne's legacy will live on after his tragic death thanks to a new posthumous single coming soon.

The song, titled "Do No Wrong," is set to drop on Friday, Nov. 1.

The track is a collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds, who announced the single's upcoming release via X/Twitter on Monday (Oct. 28).

The producer also shared the cover art, which features a broken heart and a man standing with angel wings.

Pounds said he hopes the song will be a comfort to Payne's fans and family.

"I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth [Payne's sister], Bear [Payne's son], and the entire family," Pounds wrote in his tweet.

"I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you. Presave links here. With love[.] Let’s all BE the blessing," he added.

According to Billboard, Payne's sister Ruth Gibbins also shared a video of the two artists in the studio listening to the track together.

The outlet also noted that Payne and Pounds shouted out several dream collaborations in the video, including Chris Brown.

"Yea I see the reports but I knew your heart," Pounds said in an Instagram caption on Oct. 22.

He also revealed that the single's cover art was inspired by "Liam's magical artworks."

Payne died at age 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Oct. 16.

His autopsy report revealed that he died from injuries sustained in the fall and was under the influence of a mix of substances, including pink cocaine.

The One Direction singer had reportedly struggled with addiction for several years following the group's hiatus.

In a recent report, Page Six claimed that several sources said that Payne had allegedly overdosed at least once before and had to be resuscitated.

A source also claimed that Payne's manager pushed him to do a Netflix show with Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland, despite his ongoing struggle.

"We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this," the source claimed, adding that Payne's manager allegedly "isolated" the singer from the people who tried to help him.

"Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time," the source said.