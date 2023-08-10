Lil Tay Not Dead, Claims Instagram Was Hacked: ‘Traumatizing 24 Hours’

Lil Tay is not dead, despite previous reports that the 14-year-old social media star and rapper had passed away.

In a statement released to TMZ a day after it was reported she had died, Lil Tay debunked the death reports, contributing the public confusion to her Instagram account getting hacked.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," Lil Tay told the tabloid.

The rapper claims her Instagram was "compromised by a [third] party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong."

Lil Tay clarified that her legal named is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope as previously reported online.

On Wednesday (Aug. 9), an statement seemingly from her family appeared on Lil Tay's Instagram account announcing her death.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing," the since-deleted post read, according to Variety.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock. Her brother’s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief," it read.

"During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as the circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother’s passing are still under investigation. Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her," the post continued.

When questioned by Insider, Lil Tay's ex-manager would neither confirm nor dismiss that his former client had passed away.

Lil Tay first went viral in 2017 when she showcased several videos of her posing with expensive cars and stacks of cash.

Prior to the death hoax announcement shared to her Instagram this week, Lil Tay last posted to her Instagram account in 2018.