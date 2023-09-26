Lil Tay Claims Her ‘Abusive, Racist’ Father Was Behind Shocking Death Hoax

Lil Tay claims her dad is responsible for spreading the fake rumors about her death.

In an Instagram Story posted to her account Tuesday (Sept. 26), the viral rapper, believed to be 16 years old, claimed her father, Christopher Hope, was behind her shocking death hoax in August.

"My abusive, racist, misogynistic, woman beating father faked my death," Lil Tay wrote alongside a photo of her dad.

On Aug. 9, a message appeared on Lil Tay's Instagram account claiming the rapper had passed away.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing. We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement read.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her," the message concluded.

The following day, Lil Tay debunked the reports of her death in a public statement.

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours. All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," she wrote.

At the time, Lil Tay claimed she was "compromised by a [third] party."