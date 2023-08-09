Lil Tay Death Reports Raise Questions as Ex-Manager Refuses to ‘Confirm or Dismiss’ Her Passing

Despite an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug. 9) declaring that viral rapper Lil Tay had passed away, her father told Insider that he could not comment on the story or confirm his daughter's death.

The rapper's former manager, Harry Tsang, told the outlet that the reports call for "cautious consideration." He would also neither confirm nor deny if she is alive or dead.

"Given the complexities of the current circumstances, I am at a point where I cannot definitively confirm or dismiss the legitimacy of the statement issued by the family. This situation calls for cautious consideration and respect for the sensitivities involved. My commitment remains focused on delivering updates that are both reliable and appropriately timed," Tsang told Insider.

According to the outlet, the Los Angeles Police Department and county medical examiner "have no information on an investigation into the death of anyone named Claire Hope."

A statement posted to Instagram on Wednesday (Aug. 9) announced the death of Lil Tay. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire’s sudden and tragic passing," the statement read.

The statement also referenced the death of Lil Tay's brother, Jason Tian.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. The outcome was entirely unexpected and has left us all in shock. Her brother's passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief. During this time of immense sorrow, we kindly ask for privacy as we grieve this overwhelming loss, as circumstances surrounding Claire and her brother's passing are still under investigation," the statement continued.

The causes of Lil Tay, believed to be 14 or 15, and her brother's reported deaths are unclear at time of publishing.

"Claire will forever remain in our hearts, her absence leaving an irreplaceable void that will be felt by all who knew and loved her," the statement concluded.

The young rapper went viral in 2017 after posting videos rapping in mansions and "flexing" cash and expensive cars.

Despite her massive following, Lil Tay had been absent from social media for around four years, with her last Instagram post being a tribute to late rapper XXXTentacion in 2018.

In 2021, Lil Tay's brother made a rare post on his sister's Instagram account accusing their father, Chris Hope, of abusing Lil Tay.

Jason claimed that Lil Tay was "scratched, beaten, and repeatedly thrown in a dark closet." He also accused Chris and Hanee of living off "the millions they stole from [Lil Tay]," and claimed that "Tay has no money left to pay lawyers for fighting for her freedom, her father has stolen everything from her."

At the time, Jason launched a GoFundMe to cover her legal fees.

Lil Tay's father denied the allegations.