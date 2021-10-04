Lizzo Criticized for Asking Her ‘Favorite Person’ Chris Brown for Photo

Lizzo found herself in the hot seat on social media after footage surfaced of her asking Chris Brown for a photo and referring to him as her "favorite person."

BuzzFeed noted that the interaction went down backstage at The Millennium Tour, which features performances from early aughts R&B and hip-hop greats including Omarion, Bow Wow and Ashanti.

The "Truth Hurts" hit-maker attended the show with friends and seemingly had a fantastic time. She called the event her Super Bowl and posted a video montage of moments from the tour on Twitter.

However, social media users honed in on when she met Brown backstage and asked for a picture. Though the interaction didn't make it onto her montage, a video of the meeting-turned-photo-opp surfaced on social media anyway.

In the footage, Lizzo approaches the "Forever" singer and asks for a picture together.

"Can I get a picture with you," she can be heard asking Brown. "You're my favorite person in the whole f--king world." They then pose for a photo before Lizzo's friends come in for a group shot.

Check out the video and group photo below.

On social media, disappointed fans questioned Lizzo's decision and cited Brown's problematic past as a reason for complaining.

The musician pled guilty to felony assault in 2009 after attacking his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Since then, he's had several other run-ins with the law. In Touch Weekly compiled a comprehensive list of his legal problems, which includes allegations of rape and assault.

Twitter users went as far as to call out Lizzo in response to the video. A good deal of tweets criticized her for fan-girling over Brown.

However, she wasn't totally met with hate. While her decision was certainly controversial, some defended her by pointing out that other artists have collaborated with Brown or posed for photos with him over the years. That includes the likes of Drake, who was candid about his decision to work with Brown in as recent as 2019.

Still others pointed out what they consider irony for holding Lizzo accountable when Rihanna herself worked with Brown after 2009.

Check out some of the responses below.

Neither Lizzo or Brown appear to have commented on the situation.