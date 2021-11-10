Lizzo Delivers Emotional Speech on the Fly During Missy Elliott’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a sneak peek of Adele's new song, Lizzo's emotional speech and more, below.

Lizzo Makes Emotional Speech During Missy Elliott's Walk of Fame Ceremony

Missy Elliott was recently honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lizzo was one of the many people who gave speeches in her honor. Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Astroworld Security Guard Quit Day of Festival

Darius Williams, who was hired to work as security at the Astroworld festival this past weekend, says that he quit the event day-of because he felt the concert was a disaster waiting to happen. He claims that the event was extremely understaffed, the security was not properly trained and he didn't feel safe handling the crowds. (via TMZ)

Half of Americans Have Already Started Holiday Shopping

The holidays are right around the corner and it looks like half of Americans have already started their shopping. According to a new survey, 37 percent of Americans have already gotten a head start, while 15 percent of Americans even started their shopping back over the summer. (via PR Newswire)

Top Most Regretted Pandemic Purchases Revealed

Whether out of a need for comfort or simply out of impulse, we all purchased something we wish we hadn't during the height of the pandemic. Some of the most regretted purchases for most people include gaming equipment, clothes, tools, home gym equipment and pizza ovens. (via Daily Mail)

Judge Bans Elf on the Shelf in Georgia County

Cobb County, Ga. Judge Rob Leonard is offering local parents an out from the long-standing children's game Elf on the Shelf. See below:

Amazon Gives Sneak Peak of New Adele Song

Adele will release a new song called "Hold On" next week. Listen to a preview of the track featured in Amazon's new ad, below: