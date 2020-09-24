Machine Gun Kelly was staying at Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s apartment when the Saturday Night Live comedian's "big d--k energy" went viral.

The "Bloody Valentine" rapper spoke about his best friend's engagement to the "thank u, next" superstar during an episode of The Howard Stern Show podcast.

“I was around for the whole creation of that term," MGK revealed, referencing the viral implication that Davidson has large genitals. "That was an interesting time. That was kind of when I was crashing at their [Pete and Ariana’s] apartment in New York when they were together. We would step on the streets and everyone would [look at him]."

MGK was also there when Grande and Davidson met in 2016, and when they began dating back in 2018.

"I remember when like the Ari thing happened, I just looked at Pete and I was like, ‘Man, the average American dude is very proud,’" he said. "He was just like a symbol of hope because he was one of the boys. Just one of the guys in the basement."

Grande and Davidson began dating in May 2018 and got engaged in a month's time. By October, the couple had called it quits. Grande's ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died just weeks prior to their broken engagement.