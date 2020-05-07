Machine Gun Kelly’s Shirt During Late Night Performance Was a Special Tribute to Fan

Machine Gun Kelly made his recent performance extra special for a dedicated fan.

On Wednesday (May 7), the rapper debuted his new song "Bloody Valentine" with Blink-182's Travis Barker on The Late Late Show With James Corden. This was his first live TV performance of the track and he used the opportunity to pay tribute to a fan.

Ahead of the show, MGK took to Twitter to share a video of a young girl covering "Bloody Valentine." In the clip, she's wearing a pink devil print shirt — a same shirt the "Bad Things" hitmaker has worn on numerous occasions.

"Dedicating tonite’s performance to this girl," he tweeted. "I always wanted to make songs that people would want to cover, and this was the first one I saw and it was so beautifully done. I’ll be wearing the shirt you’re wearing in this video on TV tonight so you’ll know."

He kept his promise and wore the shirt on the late-night show.

You can watch MGK and Barker's full performance, below:

MGK has been making quite a few headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not only did he announce his girlfriend dumped him on his 30th birthday, but it appears as though he's a menace to his neighborhood after Bravo star Jeff Lewis revealed his neighbors complain about the musician's partying habits.