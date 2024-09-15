Bridal Makeup Artist Kicked Out of Wedding For Filming TikToks, Then Makes a TikTok Calling Them Out

A makeup artist was kicked out of an "unplugged" wedding for making TikToks, even down the aisle!

The makeup artist, TikTok user @thekeylookllc posted videos from the wedding day despite being asked to leave. "Come with me to get kicked out of a wedding I was booked to do hair and makeup for," she titled the first part of the video saga. She described the wedding day, Sept. 7 as "hell."

The MUA explained that in their makeup artist agreement, she has the right to film content to use "for whatever we like" unless a written request was made not to do so, however, she was told that the groom does not like TikToks and the wedding was unplugged (free from cell phones for the ceremony).

She also decided to stay for the ceremony after it was uncovered that the bride and groom hired a photographer, videographer and content team to capture everything. The makeup artist literally stood in the aisle during the couple's vows. She also touched and filmed the bride's gown, shoes and accessories before she put them on and clips of the venue before anyone saw it.

Despite the fact that she quickly deleted the videos of the day, others were able to repost her problematic videos before they were attempted to be scrubbed from the internet. After getting backlash, she uploaded an apology video, which was later deleted.

“I am so sorry for any of the stress that I caused you behind the content that I posted,” the unidentified makeup artist told her followers in a TikTok. “To all the bridesmaids and the bridal party, I am so sorry to any stress that I have caused you. I never meant for this to get out of hand the way that it did.”

After the apology, bridesmaids from the wedding party came forward during an Instagram Live and called out her problematic behavior and brought up the fact that "she wasn't contracted to be a content creator."

“When she started taking content that was taking away from the hired photographers and videographers content is when we started to have a problem with it,” one of the bridal party members said.

When people asked why nobody intervened sooner, they shared that they didn't want it to escalate and the fact that she was an adult and believed that she could "read the room." Multiple guests even complained about her behavior. The bride has not made a public statement just yet but the bridal party said that she would after their honeymoon.

The comment sections in the reposted TikTok videos pointed out other issues including her drinking on the job and the "constant need for content." Others found it too hard to watch the videos without cringing. "I thought she was the makeup artist? How’d she even have time to do a single persons makeup if she was recording everything?" one wrote. Another added, "You had one job."