A man was arrested on Saturday (Jan. 20) for trying to access Taylor Swift's New York City residence.

According to TMZ, police arrested the unidentified man on an "unrelated warrant" after authorities received a 911 call for a "disorderly person." When they arrived at the residence, they discovered it belonged to the "Blank Space" singer.

Sources told the outlet that the man "tried but failed to access Taylor's building."

Images obtained by the outlet show the man being handcuffed and put in the back of a police car.

Page Six reports the 34-year-old pop star might have been at her residence when the incident took place.

According to Page Six, the man might have been stalking the "Cruel Summer" singer as he had been seen in the neighborhood for "a few weeks."

He had reportedly been "sleeping on the stoop, chain-smoking constantly, shouting, and generally making everyone uncomfortable."

"When he arrived before Christmas, my husband asked what he was doing here and he said, 'I want to see Taylor.' He even had flowers at one point," an insider told the tabloid.

"I asked him to leave this morning and he just stared at me, catatonic. Total nutcase," they added.

According to reports, residents had already called police "many times" before the man finally tried to get inside the building.