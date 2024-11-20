Man Bans Brother’s Girlfriend From Thanksgiving After Her ‘Passive-Aggressive’ Comments About His Wife

A man has banned his brother Josh's girlfriend, Lindsey, from attending their Thanksgiving festivities after she made "passive-aggressive comments" toward his wife, Lily.

He described on that although Lindsey has "been polite at family events, Lily feels Lindsey has made some passive-aggressive comments."

"For example, at a recent BBQ, Lindsey said it was 'selfish' that Lily and I weren’t planning to have kids anytime soon. Lily felt uncomfortable, but I didn’t say anything at the time. Another incident happened at a family dinner when Lindsey remarked, 'I’m surprised you two are so happy without kids. You must be really good at being selfish,'" he began on Reddit.

"Most recently, at a birthday party, Lindsey made a comment about Lily’s career, saying, 'It’s cute that you’re working part-time with no kids while Josh and I are really focusing on our careers.' Lily was annoyed, but didn’t say anything because she didn’t want to start drama," the man added.

His wife was hurt by the comments, which "made her feel like Lindsey was judging our life choices."

Being that they are having Thanksgiving at their house this year, when the man's brother asked if he could bring Lindsey, he told her he'd "prefer if she didn’t come."

"I explained that some of her comments had made Lily feel disrespected, and I didn’t want that to ruin the holiday. Josh got upset and said I was being petty. He argued that I was overreacting and that Lindsey was 'just being honest,' but I stood my ground," he continued.

Now, the man's brother is threatening to not attend if Lindsey isn't invited, and their parents are "caught in the middle."

"My mom thinks I’m being too harsh, but I feel like I’m just standing up for my wife," the man concluded.

Users in the comments backed the man for standing up for his wife.

"Lindsey is old enough to know that if she doesn’t have anything nice to say then she should keep her mouth shut. What if Lily couldn’t have children??? How people live their lives is not for her to dictate," one person wrote.

"Why would you want to expose your wife to an abuser? Your wife is your immediate family now. Your brothers and parents are extended family," another commented.

"Now you can have a great holiday without drama. Lindsey is a big 'B' and shouldn't be around people if she can't be human," someone else chimed in.