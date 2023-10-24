A man at Walt Disney World jumped off a bridge and into a lake for an alleged bet.

On Monday (Oct. 23), a guest at the EPCOT theme park in Florida leapt off a bridge inside the Italy pavilion and landed in the water.

The park guest allegedly pulled the stunt after he was bet $6,000 to jump into the water of the World Showcase Lagoon.

READ MORE: Woman Sues Disney for $50,000 After Wedgie on Water Slide

On TikTok, viral footage shows the man standing on the ledge of the bridge as he eyes the water below.

"Don't do it! You're gonna get kicked out of Disney!" a woman off screen can be heard warning him.

After removing his sunglasses, the man leaps into the water and then quickly swims to shore, climbing over a prop gondola to reach dry land.

"Idiot Jumps Off The Bridge At Epcot for a bet!! hope it was worth it!!" reads the caption. Watch below:

Another video showing a different angle of the stunt claims the bet was for $6,000, and that the man in the video is a TikTok user called @Elit3Trainers.

"@Elit3Trainers jumps off epcot bridge for $6,000 bet... what would you do it?! Lifetime ban or 1 year?!" reads the caption.

There's no word on whether or not the man was banned from Disney World for his stunt. Watch below:

This latest guest-related incident is just one of many that have taken place at Disney World and other Disney parks over the past year.

In a fatal incident back in July, a person fell to their death from their room's balcony at the Contemporary Resort near the Magic Kingdom.

The person who fell was pronounced dead when authorities arrived at the scene.