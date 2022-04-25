Man Awkwardly Recognizes Girlfriend’s Sister From Porn When He Meets Her Family for First Time

Meeting your partner's family can be a nerve-wracking experience. One man had an incredibly awkward interaction when he met his girlfriend's loved ones for the first time.

The guy took to Reddit explaining he met his girlfriend's family recently, and although he had seen photographs of her family, he was shocked how different her sister looked IRL and immediately realized he recognized her from somewhere.

Conversation quickly turned to what everyone did for work when the sister spilled she was an actress.

The man explained he thought maybe he recognized her from a TV show or movie, so he asked her what she'd been in, prompting his girlfriend's brother to "let out a cackle," according to the Mirror.

He was initially confused by the brother's reaction until he found out the sister worked in porn.

"In the moment, I was very confused but I guess now I see why it was so funny. Her cousins also heard me say this and just started staring," he wrote via Reddit, according to the tabloid. "Her sister said she does commercial work and then changed the subject. About 10 minutes later her brother pulls me aside to tell me his sister is a porn star."

The man continued: "He said that she went viral after one of her scenes was memed to hell. After that, Easter Sunday goes as planned and we leave."

The guy thought that was the end of it until his girlfriend unleashed on him during the car ride home.

"She tells me what her brother told me. Her sister does porn and she says she’s an actress as our older family members don’t know," he continued. "She said that I embarrassed her by saying to everyone that I have watched her sister."

The guy tried to soften the blow with a little white lie, but it didn't quite work.

"I told her that I probably recognized her from a meme, but she wasn’t having it. She was telling me that she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to show her face again and it was humiliating to have her boyfriend say that. I explained that this isn’t on me ... She should’ve warned me and I could not have possibly seen this coming."

The guy noted he and his girlfriend have been arguing ever since the awkward family gathering.

Reddit users agreed with the guy in that his girlfriend could have warned him if she was worried about it.

"I'm 100% with you. Your girlfriend should have warned you. What someone does for work is a common talking point when first meeting new people. If they didn't want you bringing it up, she could have said something and you wouldn't have said a word," one person wrote.

Another commented: "He should have been warned that he might recognize her, especially if she’s decently famous, went viral. It’s not like it’s a secret in the family."