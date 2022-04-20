Man Saves Brother’s Wedding by Spilling Red Wine on Mother’s Dress After She Wears White Gown to Upstage the Bride

One "venomous demon" mother's decision to show up at her son's wedding wearing an "incredibly frilly white bridal dress" led to a deliberate red wine spill and one man being dubbed a hero.

He has zero regrets.

Sharing his story on one of Reddit's lesser-known forums, r/TrueOffMyChest, Reddit user @WeddingHeroGuy554 explained the reasons for his seemingly bad behavior.

"Last month, my brother got married to the woman he has spent the last seven years of his life with," the man wrote. "My sister-in-law is a wonderful woman, and I am more than happy for the two of them."

His mother? Not so much.

"Well, my mother being the venomous demon, she decided that one of the most important days in her oldest child's life MUST be made about her in some way," he continued, adding that she showed up to the wedding wearing a white gown.

According to the man, "her dress was much more of a bridal dress than the bride's."

"She was the talk of the whole event," he shared. "For all the wrong reasons, I mind you."

As if breaking the golden rule for wedding guests wasn't enough, the man explained her stunt was a bit expected.

According to the man's post, the mother had several previous meltdowns before the wedding, and the family wasn't sure that she would even show up for the big day.

However, he was stunned when he walked down the aisle and spotted his mother dressed as a bride, sitting in the front row.

"My SIL looked livid as well," the man added.

"At the lunch afterward, things only got worse, and I knew my mother was going to ruin this day. So, I decided to take one for the team."

"We were served glasses of red wine at lunch, and I asked for mine to be filled to the brim," the man detailed his cunning plan.

"I walked over to where my mother was sitting and 'tripped,' dousing her perfect white dress. I nearly got on my knees groveling to apologize, and she missed the lunch and much of the first half of the reception," he continued, adding the spill caused her to leave the event.

The man noted that the mother lives two hours away and was forced to endure a four-hour round trip drive home to change into "the dress my brother had originally bought for her."

The Redditor revealed that "lucky for me, no one cared but my mother. The maid of honor even ended up slipping me a text right after the scene telling me that I deserve an Oscar for my performance."

His good deed did not go unrewarded, either.

"I didn't plan on coming on the internet to brag about destroying a bridal dress and causing a scene at my brother's wedding. But I just received a bottle of red wine from my SIL with a card saying, 'Enjoy the best bottle of wine I could find, for the best wedding gift you could have given us.'"

While spilling red wine is rarely something to celebrate, with 653 comments and a 98 reception upvote rating, the internet has made an exception for the wedding hero.