Eve Aston, one of the survivors of the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing survivor, has passed away.

The 20-year-old was found dead by her father in her bedroom on July 23. Her cause of death is currently unknown.

On May 22, 2017, Aston attended the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in the U.K., where a terrorist attack took the lives of 22 people and injured 234 others. Aston's family said that Grande was the young woman's "absolute idol."

Aston's mother Amanda told Birmingham Live that after the attack, her daughter struggled with loud noises, depression and PTSD. She also had trouble sleeping and couldn't hear loud bangs.

"They were on the other side, not where the bomb went off," her mother explained. "Since then she has been back to Manchester and has loved putting flowers down for people."

Aston was recently looking at getting a job dealing with cars, which was one of her passions. Her mother said Aston's depression had gotten worse in general over the years, though in the past weeks it seemed like her daughter was getting back to her old self.

"Sadly the Manchester attack took its toll as Eve was present, however, the strength of Ariana Grande's music got her through alongside her dad who was with her at the time and guided her out," reads a statement posted on a GoFundMe created by Aston's family to cover funeral expenses. "This was an event so close to Eve's heart, which, anyone would know as she spoke of Ariana Grande so highly to everyone she came across."

The fundraiser has so far reached £7,754 of its £4,500 goal.