Influencer and Taylor Swift Fan Maria Sofia Valim, 19, Dead Following Liver Transplant

Maria Sofia Valim, 19, has died following an emergency liver transplant.

The Brazilian social media influencer passed away on Saturday (Dec. 9) due to complications following an emergency liver transplant procedure.

Her father, Vitor Valim, announced his daughter's death via an Instagram post.

"It is with the deepest pain and sadness that I inform everyone of the passing of my beloved daughter Sofia," Vitor wrote in a statement, according to a translation per People.

"Unfortunately, her body did not survive. I thank everyone for the prayers and affection dedicated to me and my family in this moment of extreme suffering. I would like to ask for everyone's understanding at this time of so much pain. Wake and burial ceremonies will be limited to family only," the statement continued.

Just prior to Maria Sofia's death, Vitor revealed online that his daughter had found a suitable donor and that she had successfully undergone the transplant procedure.

"After following the legal procedures and joining the liver transplant queue, Maria Sofia was able to find a donor due to the urgency of her case," he wrote on Instagram, per a translation.

"This morning a compatible donor was found and the surgery was carried out successfully. However, the next 48 hours will still be [under] observation so that we can know if Sofia’s body will accept the new organ," he continued.

Maria Sofia's TikTok has over 475,000 followers. Her Instagram has over 109,000 followers.

On social media, Maria Sofia shared her traveling photos as well as posts about skincare, fashion and food.

Her Instagram also offered insight into her life as a Taylor Swift fan.

In November, the teen attended one of Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Brazil, where she wore a Midnights album t-shirt and plenty of friendship bracelets.

"Soooooo happyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy," she captioned a post from the concert.