Mariah Carey Is Teaming Up With the Winklevoss Twins (Yes, the Brothers Featured in ‘The Social Network’)

Mariah Carey has teamed up with the Winklevoss twins — yes, the ones featured in The Social Network.

Tons of celebrities are promoting and investing in cryptocurrency and now, Carey has teamed up with Gemini, which is a "regulated cryptocurrency exchange, wallet, and custodian." Carey's new campaign with Gemini is all about encouraging women to educate themselves about cryptocurrency. And it just so happens that the founders of Gemini are Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the twins who famously claimed that Mark Zuckerburg stole their idea and coding to create Facebook.

The twins wanted the music superstar as the face of their campaign since she appeals to a broad demographic, according to Rolling Stone. Carey recently posted a video on Instagram telling everyone how easy it is to invest in Bitcoin. In the video, she states that you don't need to purchase a whole Bitcoin to invest, as you can invest just $5 to get started on Gemini.

Carey goes on to promote their educational resources in the Instagram video, including Cryptopedia, which she claims has taught her more about how to invest. She also promotes a code, which gives you $20 in Bitcoin — proceeds of which go toward Black Girls Code, a nonprofit that helps increase "the number of women of color in the digital space."

As for the Winklevoss twins, the brothers disputed the origin of Facebook and eventually reached a legal settlement of $20 million in cash and $45 million in Facebook shares. The duo went on to invest in Bitcoin (and become billionaires), started Winklevoss Capital Management, and own Gemini and Nifty Gateway. (The latter is a platform for NFTs.)

The twins were famously played by Armie Hammer in The Social Network in 2010.