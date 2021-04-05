Watch Mariah Carey Hit a Whistle Note While Receiving Her COVID Vaccine

Mariah Carey documented the moment she received the COVID-19 vaccine and it included a mini-performance.

On Saturday (April 3), the 52-year-old singer hit one of her famous high notes while masked and sitting in a doctor's office getting the first dose of the vaccine.

"Vaccine side effect: G6," Carey captioned the hilarious Instagram video, which revealed Carey's apparent fear of needles.

"They're having a medical narrative, but I'm here," she said over the nurses who were preparing to administer the shot. "Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot. This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don't really think about it."

"Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York,” the singer remembered. “Trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we're still in this battle together."

The "Obsessed" singer let out a high-pitched yelp as the needle went into her upper arm.

"It's only part one, it's only part one," she breathed after the shot was done. "Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We're all in this together, as we've said. Love you much!"

Carey isn’t the only one who decided to sing through their COVID vaccination appointment. Dolly Parton shared a vaccine-inspired version of "Jolene” right before she received the first dose of Moderna, which she helped fund.