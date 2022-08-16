Mariah Carey’s Home Targeted During Possible Gang-Related Burglary Spree

Mariah Carey's Atlanta, Ga., home was broken into amid what appears to be the latest in a string of possibly gang-related burglaries of celebrity-owned properties.

Page Six confirms that the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" icon's home was targeted back in July. Police have been unable to share additional information as they are still investigating.

It's believed the singer was in New York in the Hamptons when the burglary took place.

Carey was also in Capri, Italy last month. She posted a photo of herself on social media which may have indicated to the burglars that her Atlanta property was empty.

"Out East for the week, soaking it all in," she captioned the snap.

A representative for Carey did not comment on the incident when questioned by Page Six.

Carey purchased her Atlanta home for $5.6 million in November 2021. It was previously rented by The Rock.

The 12,000-square-foot, nine-bed, 13-bath home sits behind a gate and boasts an expansive backyard with a tennis court and pool house; an equally impressive kitchen with a large center island; and an at-home gym.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution notes several arrests have already been made in relation to the string of burglaries.

"We are looking for additional people," Sergeant Matthew McGinnis told the outlet. "This is just the beginning we hope of the arrest."

McGinnis urged people to be careful when posting information on social media. "Guard your social media accounts," he said. "Don't leave it wide open for the world to see."

Other homes that have been targeted include properties owned by Marlo Hampton of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Gunna and several athletes.

Anila Sajja, a cast member on Bravo's Married to Medicine, was also victim of a burglary in late 2021.

"Vandals broke into our home and removed irreplaceable items that have been passed down through generations," she wrote in a post on Instagram. "We feel so violated at this time."

The reality TV star added she felt that the invasion was planned.

It is unclear if police believe Sajja's burglary is related to the others.

Fox5 notes police believe a man named Jeremy Caldwell may be at the center of the burglaries.