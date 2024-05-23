McDonald’s Worker Horrifies Customers by Drying Dirty Floor Mop Over Fries

Customers at a McDonald's in Australia got more than just a side of fries when one of the workers was caught drying a dirty floor mop over food.

The incident was from April 4 and was captured by Debbie Barakat. She saw what was going on at the fast food giant's location in Booval, a suburb of Brisbane.

In the video obtained by TMZ, the worker can be seen drying the mop pad over underneath the fry station’s heat lamp.

"I was just standing waiting for my order when I looked over and heard a staff member say; ‘I don’t think you should be doing that as it could be a safety issue as it can catch on fire,'" Barakat told Yahoo News Australia.

She goes on to claim that other employees at the McDonalds continued to work around the drying mop pad, where they grabbed fries and completed orders.

"I was totally shocked at what I witnessed and she just laughed it off," Barakat shared.

It is reported that the employee in question just finished mopping the floors before drying it in front of the customers.

Customers were not happy with what they saw and emailed the manager of the location about what happened.

"Be assured that we’re taking corrective action so a similar action will not reoccur," the manager said in response.

"McDonald’s takes food safety extremely seriously and follows strict cleaning, sanitization and hygiene procedures in all restaurants," a spokesperson for McDonalds said.

"We have addressed this with the restaurant directly and conducted thorough re-training for all employees on McDonald’s sanitization, hygiene and food safety procedures," they added.

In addition, the employee will reportedly keep her job.