Why Megan Fox Asked Machine Gun Kelly if He Was Breastfed When They Started Dating

Megan Fox revealed one of the surprisingly deep questions that she asked Machine Gun Kelly early in their relationship: Were you breastfed as a child?

There's a reason the Jennifer's Body star thought it was a "great question."

The duo's relationship has played out prominently in the press over the last several years, and they rarely shy away from sharing explicit details about their love life. The story of their first date and kiss reads like real-life celebrity fan fiction and involves pop-punk and a weird exchange of air.

They've even made multiple references to drinking each other's blood. The lovers talked about it so frequently that a real-life vampire felt the need to weigh in.

That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that, during a recent interview with E! News, Fox revealed yet another one of the intimate questions she asked MGK when they started dating. She also explained why she was interested in knowing if the "Emo Girl" hit-maker was breastfed by his mother.

"It has a lot to do with your psychology and your temperament," Fox explained.

Fox added she has a habit of asking deep questions early in a relationship: "If you know me and I know you, it's impossible for me not to know almost everything about you."

Check out the clip below to hear Fox's full explanation:

E! notes Fox is a pro on all things MGK, and the musician was deeply impressed by her knowledge.

"If you were my Jeopardy! partner you would honestly win every single category," he gushed. "You are an almanac, and encyclopedia and dictionary all in one."

Fox and MGK got close while working together on Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, according to Us Weekly. They announced their engagement the following year.