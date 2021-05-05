Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Meghan Markle's new book, the surprising connection between yawning and checking your phone, and more, below.

Meghan Markle Is Publishing a Children's Book

This June, the Duchess of Sussex will be releasing a children's book called The Bench. The story is about the special bond between father and son, seen through a mother's eye. She says the book is inspired by her own family. (via Just Jared)

What Does Yawning and Checking Your Phone Have To Do With Each Other?

There is a "chameleon effect" that takes place when someone does something that makes you (subconsciously) do the same. This can be seen both with yawning and, apparently, checking your phone, according to a new survey. (via New Scientist)

Did You Know You're Supposed To Reverse Ceiling Fans?

As it turns out, fans should spin clockwise in the winter to pull cold air up from the floor, while in the spring and summer, fans should spin counter-clockwise to push the air down and keep you cool. (via NY1)

12-Year-Old Graduating Both High School and College This Year

South Carolina student Mike Wimmer will be graduating both high school and college this year! The 12-year-old, who boasts a 5.45 GPA and earned his associate's degree with a 4.0 GPA, is even the valedictorian at his school. Wimer is a member of MENSA, a high IQ society, and has been since he was just four years old. (via Hollywood Unlocked)

Bill and Melinda Gates Did Not Have a Prenup: Report



Bill and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years of marriage. The divorce papers make it clear that there was no prenup and Melinda is not asking for any spousal support. Melinda says in the paperwork that their marriage is irretrievably broken. (via TMZ)

These Celebrities Were Teachers Before Fame

What do Gene Simmons, Sylvester Stallone and Sheryl Crow have in common? They were all teachers before they became famous! Also among this list are Liam Neeson, Billy Crystal, Stephen King and Hugh Jackman. We learn something new every day! (via People)