Why Isn’t Meghan Markle Attending Prince Philip’s Funeral?

Is Meghan Markle going to Prince Philip's funeral?

On Saturday (April 10) it was announced that Prince Harry will attending his grandfather's funeral without his wife by his side.

According to sources close to the couple, the reason why Markle won't be able to attend is that she's not currently able to travel long distances due to her pregnancy.

“The Duchess has made every effort to travel alongside The Duke, but unfortunately, she did not receive medical clearance from her physician," a source told Harper's BAZAAR. The couple moved to Southern California in 2020 amid their royal exit.

Markle is currently expecting her and Harry's second child, a girl. During the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Winfrey revealed that the pair are expecting "sometime this summer."

Prince Philip's funeral will take place in the U.K. on Saturday, April 17, at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Prince Harry will be in attendance and will be “following COVID-19 protocols for travel” in both directions.

The couple released a statement regarding his passing on their Archewell website: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021 ... Thank you for your service…you will be greatly missed."

Prince Philip passed away on Friday (April 9) at the age of 99.