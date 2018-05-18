Meghan Markle Asks Prince Charles to Walk Her Down the Aisle

Meghan Markle has asked her future father-in-law Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle for the royal wedding on Saturday in place of her father who will not be attending the ceremony.

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St. George's Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way," Kensington Palace said in a statement Friday on Twitter.

Meghan confirmed on Thursday that her father Thomas Markle would not be attending the wedding following reports that he underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday and won't be discharged in time for the big day.

"Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," she said in a statement. "I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

It was previously reported that Thomas would not be attending the wedding after it was said that he allowed a photo agency to take staged pictures of him preparing for the wedding. Kensington Palace issued a statement Monday asking for understanding.

"This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding," Kensington Palace said at the time.

Charles, heir to the British throne, is the son of Queen Elizabeth II and is the father to Prince William and Meghan's fiance, Prince Harry.

The royal wedding takes place Saturday at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in England. The ceremony begins at noon GMT, 7 a.m. EST.

