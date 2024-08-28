Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Dating? ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Co-Stars Spark Romance Rumors

Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short Hollywood's latest unlikely power couple?

Rumors are swirling that the Only Murders in the Building co-stars, who were recently spotted holding hands at the show's premiere party, are more than just friends.

According to Page Six, the co-stars didn't try to hide their "close friendship" while attending the Hulu soiree.

"It’s gotta be more than a ‘showmance.’ There is definitely something there," an insider dished to the tabloid, referring to their characters on the hit TV show also being in a relationship.

Short was reportedly very "attentive" toward the Oscar winner at the party.

"They walked in holding hands, and were in great spirits, laughing. It was very sweet and cute,” the source added, adding the co-stars left the event separately.

Short recently shared his adoration for Streep, noting that their friendship is one that "always grows."

"Meryl is a friend to all of us. If I don't see her for two years, you get back together and you're already laughing and talking," he told Extra, while Selena Gomez called Streep and Short's friendship "so sweet."

Streep recently split from husband Don Gummer after over four decades together.

The former flames were introduced by the movie star's brother back in 1978.

They share four children: Henry Wolfe, Mamie Gummer, Grace Gummer and Louisa Jacobson.