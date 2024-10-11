Mickey Mouse Shames Dad After Tripping Over Unattended Little Kid at Disney World

Walt Disney World is known as the most magical place in the world, but it was not that case for one family who was shamed by Micky Mouse.

In the clip that has been circulating around social media, Micky can be seen giving various guests hugs. However, as he goes to back up, he seemingly backs into an unattended child and knocks him down.

Micky helps the child up and then does a gesture that appears to indicate that he is looking for the parents of the child. Once he reunites the child with his father, Micky gestures towards his head and then the kid. He messes with the kids hair before he points at the father a couple more times, seemingly shaming him for not keeping an eye on him.

Micky then walks away form the event and continues on his day. The video has since been liked more than 1.2 million times.

People in the comments section sounded off on the incident with many of them joking about the encounter.

"The way this dad still didn’t get it," said one person.

"Imagine being publicly shamed by Mickey Mouse himself," chimed in another.

"Give that mickey a raise. That was awesome. Needs to be in a training video on how to tell parents to watch their little ones," praised one Reddit user.

"This is the kind of parenting advice we didn’t know we needed from Mickey," someone else shared.

"That swagger at the end! Like a boss, Mickey," joked one user.

Disney has not commented on the video and the identity of the Micky below the costume is not known at this time.