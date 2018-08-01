Mila Kunis Arguing With Ashton Kutcher’s Relatives About Politics Is Relatable AF

Celebrities — they're just like us! While speaking to Marc Maron on his WTF podcast on Monday (July 30), Mila Kunis admitted to getting into a "blowup" with one of her husband Ashton Kutcher's relative.

"We both just so vehemently disagreed on a specific issue that to me is very important. Women’s rights, which sounds so stupid to say like, ‘Oh, but to me it’s important, but to you it’s not.’ I don’t know why it wouldn’t be," Kunis explained, adding that despite their political differences, she still loves the unnamed person "dearly, so very much."

The Spy Who Dumped Me star hinted that the argument took place before the 2016 presidential election, and was triggered by discourse surrounding Donald Trump's policies and beliefs.

"These are the things that will happen if he wins," she recalled trying to explain to her relative. "And it just wasn’t a priority."

Kunis also lamented the difficulty of trying to argue with irrational voters who aren't willing to debate reasonably.

"Here’s the one thing I’ve learned. No, you can’t ask for a rational … Like, ‘So, why don’t you vote for Hillary?’ ‘Cause she’s a b---h.’ ‘Why’s she a b---h?’ ‘I don’t know.’ … I don’t mind disagreeing. You and I don’t have to agree, but let’s have an educational debate."

