Miley Cyrus Just Earned Her First No. 1 ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 Debut in 17 Years

Fans are celebrating a milestone accomplishment for Miley Cyrus.

On Tuesday (Jan. 24), Cyrus achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 debut in her 17-year career.

The "Flowers" singer thanked her fans for the achievement on social media.

"This song is dedicated to my fans & the steadfast self love I wish for each of you," Cyrus wrote of her self-love breakup anthem.

"Flowers" was released as the first single in a new era for Cyrus, who announced the song after her Miley's New Year's Eve Party show Dec. 31.

The single was hinted at with mysterious billboards around cities like New York and LA, and soon after, Cyrus also announced that her next studio album would be dropping in March 2023, titled Endless Summer Vacation.

Now, "Flowers" marks Cyrus' first-ever No. 1 debut on the Hot 100 chart.

However, she previously hit No. 1 for three weeks with "Wrecking Ball" nearly 10 years ago.

Cyrus' last lead single, 2020's "Midnight Sky," debuted at No. 14. Meanwhile, the closest she's ever come to a No. 1 debut was with "Party in the U.S.A" in 2009, which reached No. 2.

Overall, "Flowers" marks her eleventh Hot 100 top ten song.

"Flowers" has been blazing a trail of success around the world since its debut, including breaking Adele's record for biggest streaming week for a soloist on the Billboard Global 200 chart. That placed the single at number three for biggest streaming weeks of all time, just behind global juggernauts BTS and Blackpink.

One fan on Twitter called the debut "LEGENDARY."

Plus, the song has made a splash on TikTok and in the world of memes, since Cyrus' fans, also known as Smilers, have been making up wild rumors about her ex Liam Hemsworth in efforts to promote the song.

Ironically, the song was even released on Hemsworth's birthday (Jan. 13).

See more fan reactions to Cyrus' Billboard achievement, below: