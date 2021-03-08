Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out the which star needs a break from recording, how Hannah Montana caused an identity crisis for Miley Cyrus and more, below.

Miley Cyrus Says Playing Hannah Montana Led to an 'Identity Crisis'

If you grew up with Disney Channel, there’s a pretty good chance you watched the show Hannah Montana starring Miley Cyrus. Miley recently admitted that playing the role actually led to an identity crisis when she took off the wig, because she did not feel like anyone cared about her without it. (via Just Jared)

Kim Kardashian Shares Horrific Body Shaming Stories

After watching the Britney Spears documentary, Kim Kardashian shared her stories about getting body shamed by the media. She said the hardest part about being pregnant with North was how the media commented on her gaining weight, even calling her a whale. She said she was shamed on a weekly basis and it broke her spirit. No one should be treated that way. (via TMZ)

Have You Picked Out Your First Post-COVID Outfit?

In a new OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans, 45 percent of people said they plan on going “all out” for their first post-COVID outing. Of those surveyed, 15 percent have even picked out the outfit they will wear. On average, it will take an American two hours to get ready. (via StudyFinds)

Amazon Delivery Driver Caught Peeing on Grocery Order



A man in North Kingstown, Rhode Island, was baffled when he caught an Amazon delivery driver urinate on groceries during a drop-off. The man caught the driver on his Ring doorbell when the driver dropped off an online grocery order. The customer became curious when he noticed a wet spot on the ground, so he checked the footage. Amazon apologized and credited the customer $100 to his account, as well as sent a cleaning crew to the house. (via ABC 6)

Lamar Odom Gets Emotional After Re-Watching Old Khloé and Lamar Episodes

On Instagram, Lamar Odom wrote an emotional post after re-watching his old TV show starring him and Khloé Kardashian. Khloe still seems to mean a lot to Lamar, even though the two don’t apear to be in touch anymore.

Megan Thee Stallion Has a New Project

Megan Thee Stallion is working on something new, but it isn’t music: The rapper is helping to rebuild homes that were affected by the devastating winter freeze in Houston, Texas. (via Just Jared)

Cardi B Needs a Break From Music

Cardi B told her fans that she would love to work with Lizzo... but not right now. On Twitter, the rapper admitted would like to take a break from recording. She'd also like everyone to “stop pressuring her” to do things. (via Daily Mail)