Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson were the musical guests on Saturday Night Live's annual Christmas episode this past weekend. Performing their new collab "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" and a special cover of "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," the pair did not disappoint.

The duo's first performance was, of course, their new infectious disco-meets-country hit "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," which they've been promoting heavily the last few weeks. The SNL performance was the song's U.S. television debut, so fans were curious how it would translate live.

The stage was wrapped in screens playing visuals reminiscent of the song's cinematic music video that premiered earlier this month, while Mark and Miley performed. Mark strummed the hypnotizing guitar melody as Miley sung her face off – dressed in a sparkling, iridescent track jacket open over her bare chest, covering just what it had to.

A band made up of a strings section, a drummer, bass guitarist, and keyboardist accompanied the A-list artists to help bring the song to life for a live audience.

Given the current political climate and it being the long-running comedy show's annual Christmas episode, Miley and Mark took on the John Lennon and Yoko Ono classic "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)," with a very special twist.

Joining them on stage for the cover was Sean Ono Lennon, the son of John and Yoko, making this cover a truly memorable moment. We wonder if his mother Yoko was in the studio to watch her son help bring the song to life for a 2018 audience.

Miley had teased the holiday cover during a radio interview last week. Taking on a legend like John Lennon, on live television, had to have been a daunting task, but she killed it.

Fans can also download or stream the studio version of Miley and Mark's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" cover, which dropped last week ahead of their Saturday Night Live performance.