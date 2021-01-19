Miley Cyrus Prefers Being in Same Sex Relationships
Sorry guys, Miley Cyrus thinks girls are “way hotter” than men.
In a recent interview with SiriusXM, the 28-year-old singer explained why she has preferred being in same sex relationships and revealed her personal preferences regarding the aesthetics of genitalia.
“The role that I was in made more sense because there’s not going to be this weird thing that I pay for everything and whatever,” she shared. “Like, if I’m going to be with a girl, I’m totally down to be with a boss b--ch who’s as successful, or more successful than me; that’s cool, too.”
“But I felt like the women I ended up being around, the role fit easier for me, because even in my relationship with men, a lot of the times, I kind of hold a more dominant space,” Cyrus added.
“Girls are way hotter. We know this," she confessed. "Everyone, I think, can agree that from ancient times d--ks makes wonderful sculptures. Other than that, I’m not as interested. I like d--s as art pieces. And sculptural, I love the shape, I think it looks really good on a table.”
“It’s good if it can just get in and go away, because I don’t want it eyeing me up," the "Midnight Sky" singer admitted. "That’s how I truly feel. I felt really good about saying that. Everyone knows that t--s are prettier than b--ls.”
Cyrus was romantically linked to Kaitlynn Carter and Cody Simpson after her divorce from Liam Hemsworth in 2019.