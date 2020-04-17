Kaitlynn Carter revealed how deeply her breakup from Miley Cyrus affected her.

On Thursday (April 16), The Hills: New Beginnings star got candid about the aftermath of her relationship with the "Slide Away" singer during an Instagram Live with co-star Whitney Port. She explained how "mortified" she was and how much she dealt with emotionally following their 2019 split.

Carter revealed that a lot of her struggles involved dealing with the media and their newfound interest in her personal life. She said she never expected to get that much attention... nor was she prepared.

"What happened to me, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘Okay, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own,’" she recalled. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s--t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything."

“I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening,” the reality star said. “I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody [Jenner] or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”

“I was just so mortified,” Carter added. “The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me.”

"When I’m sharing things on [Instagram] it feels familiar. It feels like a safe place," she explained. "But the bigger picture, the rest of the world, where you don’t know everyone, that’s like a whole other level and that was not really something that I was ever [ready for]."

She also admitted she was "naive" about the whole situation.

You can check out Carter's Instagram Live, below:

This isn't the first time that the 31-year-old has addressed her and Cyrus' whirlwind romance and breakup. Back in November, she discussed their relationship in a candid essay for Elle, where she opened up about falling in love with the pop star.

"This past July, I went on vacation with a female friend; the next thing I knew, I was in love with her," Carter wrote. "Until that trip, it had never crossed my mind that I was even capable of loving a woman the way I loved her. But after reflecting on my romantic history, I realized that I've never really had a 'type.'"