Yikes, Did Millie Bobby Brown’s Ex Just Shade Her *and* Drake on His New Song?

Ah, young love... The days of passing notes to your crush in school, whispering about "like-liking" someone to your BFF in the cafeteria, dropping a diss track about your ex on your new EP—wait, what?

On his new EP, 16-year-old web star Jacob Sartorius seems to shade his previous relationship with 14-year-old (feeling like a dried up old corpse yet?) Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

The young pair dated for a few months before mutually breaking things off back in July, but it seems Sartorius may not be over losing the British actress. (She is an Eleven out of ten, after all. Zing! Okay, sorry, moving on...)

On his song "We're Not Friends," Sartorius appears to diss Brown's platonic friendship with rapper Drake who, it was revealed to much controversy over the summer, often offers the teenage girl "life lessons" and "[advice] about boys" over text message. (Ewww?)

On the track, Sartorius sings, "We’re not friends, we’re not friends / Do you think I really wanna hear about him? / I do it for a reason, not just to be nice / Girl I wanna give you more than good advice."

While it's not an overt reference to Brown or Drake, the line about giving "good advice" does seem to be a veiled nod to the pair's odd friendship.

So, could "We're Not Friends" be about Brown, even though both teens claimed in their summer breakup announcement on social media that they would "remain friends"?