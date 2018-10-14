Mischa Barton Shares First Photo With ‘The Hills’ Co-Stars

Mischa Barton surprised us all when she announced that she'll be joining the reboot of The Hills. Many have been skeptical of how well Barton will fit in with the original cast, but on Friday (Oct. 13), Barton shared a now-deleted picture on Instagram of herself with The Hills: New Beginnings co-stars Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt, fitting in seamlessly.

The pic's caption read "On Wednesdays we wear whatever we want…and you can totally sit with us,” referencing Mean Girls' iconic quote. Pratt later shared the same picture, captioned "Hanging out in #TheHills 💫@audrinapatridge @mischamazing ✨"

Patridge and Pratt aren't the only ones who have fully embraced having Barton join the show. Supporting cast member Frankie Delgado recently told Us Weekly that the actress actually has known some of the original The Hills stars since her The O.C. days.

“I know Brody [Jenner] used to be friends with her, but I only met her once 10, 12 years ago maybe – back in the day when she was on The O.C.," said Delgado. "It’ll be interesting the way they bring her into our cast and into our friendships because we’re all really tight with each other. But in the end, I think we have a really cool dynamic between all of us.”

The Hills: New Beginnings doesn't air until 2019 though, but if the photo is any indication of how well she'll fit within the show, then it looks like this is the perfect chance for Barton to regain her status as a TV star.