Mischa Barton Is Joining ‘The Hills’ Reboot for Some Reason

Get ready for some Inception-level entertainment: Mischa Barton is officially joining the reboot of The Hills, the reality show that was first inspired by The O.C, on which Barton starred from 2003 to 2006, she confirmed in an Instagram post.

Got it? Good.

Barton shared the news Wednesday night (October 3) in an Instagram post that included playback of The Hills' famous theme song, Natasha Bedingield's "Unwritten."

"Welcome to 'The Hills,' bitch," Barton says in the clip as she removes her sunglasses in requisitely movie star fashion. And she added a subsequent caption just in case the video didn't drive the point home:

"The secret’s out... I’m joining the cast of The Hills. When MTV approached me with the chance to be a part of the reality show that was inspired by The O.C., it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter."

Former Hills cast members Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado, Heidi Pratt, Jason Wahler, Justin “Bobby” Brescia, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, and Whitney Port have signed on to the project, an extension of the origin series that aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010. Newcomers Kaitlynn Carter, Jennifer Delgado, and Ashley Wahler will also take part, while previous frontwomen Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari have decided against joining.

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere in 2019.