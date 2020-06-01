Stephanie Pratt's past shoplifting arrest came back to haunt her after she tweeted "shoot the looters" amid the nationwide George Floyd protests.

Over the weekend, thousands of protestors took to the streets in cities across the U.S. in search of justice for Floyd, an unarmed back man who died on May 25 after a police officer killed him by pressing a knee into his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Though the former Hills star didn't comment on Floyd's death or the Black Lives Matter movement, she shared her criticism of ongoing protests in California.

"Shoot the looters - using this tragedy as their excuse to rob and burn all of our towns down," she wrote in the now-deleted tweet, adding, "Where the f--k is the national guard - Santa Monica is burning!!!!!!"

Pratt's tweet was not well received by fans who were quick to remind her of her own history with shoplifting. (The reality star was arrested in 2006 for stealing $1,300 worth of clothes from Neiman Marcus in Hawaii. She had to pay $5,000 in bail and was put on a three-year probation.)

Her statement also reminded many of Donald Trump's recent tweet threatening violence and military force against protestors with the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts." Twitter later flagged his message as violating its policy regarding the "glorification of violence."

Pratt has yet to respond to the criticism.