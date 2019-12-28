Harry Potter’s Moaning Myrtle Is the Voice of Babu Frik in ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’

Harry Potter and Star Wars worlds and films are colliding!

Actress Shirley Henderson played the character of Moaning Myrtle in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets along with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and voiced the character of Babu Frik in the latest Star Wars film, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Once fans made the discovery on social media, they couldn't believe it was true. Thanks to IMDB, people quickly realized that it was real and that the two major franchises have collided in a way.

Aside from the two iconic film franchises, Henderson has been acting since 1987 in both television and films. The 54-year-old portrayed Jude in Bridget Jones's Diary, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones's Baby. She's previously performed in television shows such as Doctor Who, Happy Valley, The ABC Murders, The Last King, among countless others.

Another crazy coincidence is the fact that the Scottish actress starred alongside fellow Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor (who portrayed Obi-Wan Kenobi in the saga) in the black comedy movie Trainspotting.

