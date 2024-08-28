Peek Inside This McMansion Turned Into the Most Beautiful McDonald’s in America

Iconic fast food with those golden arches is everywhere. They're impossible to miss because of the big, golden "M" easy to spot most of the time.

Then there's this one literally inside a gorgeous mansion dubbed the most beautiful McDonald's in the United States, obviously for good reason.

Welcome to New Hyde Park on New York's Long Island an hour outside Manhattan where there are plenty of both historic and modern McMansions.

Of course older homes have never been dubbed as McMansions. That term popped up in the 1980's when enormous, mass-produced homes were being built in large quantities quantities creating new suburban neighborhoods. But in this case I think it's okay to have fun with the play on words.

Anyway, according to Wikipedia it was originally called the Denton House built as a farm house in 1795, converted to its Georgian-style in 1860, and then a McDonald's in 1991.

Shall we take a tour?

According to the Untapped Cities website there's even a drive-thru but I can't imagine using it unless this is just your every day McDonald's where you grab that morning egg McMuffin or quick soda fix while you're out and about.

After the Dentons moved out, the house was used for various commercial purposes. A funeral home and two other restaurants reportedly operated out of the lower floors before McDonald’s moved in.

When McDonald's bought the then dilapidated mansion they were going to tear it down, but according to Untapped Cities, it obtained historic status after New Hyde Park residents and beyond passionately campaigned against tearing it down.

According to McDonald's there are actually several, unique McDonald's around the country with a stand-alone look.

Road trip tour anyone?

