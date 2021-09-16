Truly fit for a kid at heart, the most entertaining mansion in America has a lazy river, Ferris wheel and so much more inside.

Being bored wouldn't ever be an option if you lived in the U.S.'s most entertaining mansion, which is absolutely massive. This mansion near St. Louis has it all — from a lazy river to a two-story library and its very own Ferris Wheel. Seriously, it's like a theme park!

Courtesy of TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, take a look inside of the $20 million mansion on over 20 acres that literally has something to make sure everyone has fun.

PICS: The Most Entertaining Mansion in America Has a Lazy River + More The most entertaining mansion in America has a lazy river, a Ferris wheel and so much more both inside and on property. Take a look at the $20 million mansion that feels like a theme park!