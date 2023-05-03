20 Percent of Fans Plan to Take More Drugs, Eat Less to Save Money at Music Festivals

Young music festival fans may have found an alarming new solution to inflation: take more drugs.

According to a survey conducted by EenVandaag Opinion Panel, a current affairs program broadcast in the Netherlands, 20 percent of young fans plan to take more drugs and eat less to save money at expensive music festivals like Coachella and Lollapalooza

Around 1,700 young Dutch music fans between the ages of 16 and 34 took part in the survey between March 22 and April 5, according to Digital Music News.

The survey found that 37 percent of typical festival attendees plan to forgo tickets this year "because the tickets are too expensive," while 43 percent plan to "drink less or buy cheaper drinks."

The most striking discovery from the survey revealed that nearly 20 percent of fans intend to take more drugs at music festivals this year. More than half of those respondents revealed they plan to increase their drug intake specifically in order to suppress their appetites so they can eat and drink less.

"For 20 euros [roughly $22], you have an ecstasy pill and a whole day of water at a festival. With beer and food, you lose three or four times as much," one anonymous survey participant explained.

Eating and staying hydrated during long, hot festivals in the summer is essential.

According to a study in the Harm Reduction Journal, "Festivals are usually multiple days in duration in which attendees can be exposed to heat and crowding, and over-exertion through dancing can lead to dehydration and exhaustion, which presents a unique risk for medical emergencies such as heat stroke, particularly when drugs such as ecstasy are used."