Three Powerful Ways Listening to Music Is the Best Workout for Your Brain

You've experienced it, right? Listening to a song that transports you somewhere you can't explain. Slow or fast, rock, pop, or classical, the song gives you chills while filling your soul. Nothing else stimulates all facets of your brain, like music, and you feel it throughout your body.

This is your brain on music.

Music benefits your brain more than any other activity. As a matter of fact, listening to music can improve cognitive functions and your overall well-being.

According to the academic publishing website MDPI (Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute), music stimulates and connects different parts of your brain at the same time, and most activities don't do that.

You know how music transports you figuratively, right?

According to the Science Daily website, music activates the motor skills, emotions, and creative networks of our brain. So whether you're listening or, even more so, playing an instrument, decision-making, and memory are positively enhanced.

According to a Medium website blog, as promised, here are five ways music is the best workout for your brain.

Music is one of the few activities that engages basically the entire brain, meaning both the left and right sides. Your heartbeat syncs to the beats and rhythm of the song you're listening to. Music releases endorphins, which reduce pain and stress while improving your mood and immune system.

Like you need more reasons to listen to your favorite songs, but here they are and I'm sure you love the added power of that music vibrating through your whole body, especially your brain.

While you probably love discovering new music, according to Medium, it's your favorites, those songs you grew up on, that can most intensely affect your brain function.

