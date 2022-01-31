An anonymous woman was left shocked and appalled after her nosy neighbor paid her a visit to inform her that she should stop wearing lingerie in her own home, claiming that his young daughter had seen her – through a pair of binoculars.

To make matters worse, the woman's own husband agreed with the neighbor that her in-home loungewear choice was inappropriate.

As most juicy stories do, this one ended up on Reddit after the woman took to the thread to gain some reassurance in her bizarre situation, explaining that she was newly married and had been wearing lingerie for her husband.

"Although we just got back from our honeymoon, I still wear lingerie and sometimes walk around in them when I wake up in the morning making coffee or breakfast," stated the woman on Reddit's AITA forum.

"The other day, I was in the kitchen preparing coffee while my husband was out and heard a knock on the door. I immediately went to grab my long robe before answering," the woman continued.

She was then greeted by a disgruntled neighbor who was outraged that his 7-year-old daughter had been able to view her wearing "inappropriate clothes" by using binoculars to peer into the woman's home.

"I was taken back. Turns out his daughter uses her binoculars to supposedly watch the yard, but she obviously peeped through our large glass windows to see inside even though we have curtains on," the woman explained.

"My neighbor said this wasn't cool, and his daughter just saw 'something she cannot' un-see, that is not appropriate. I asked him what he meant, and he requested that I be a little considerate when it comes to clothing (or lack of), but I thought that was just ridiculous since that is my house," she continued.

The woman didn't back down from her decision and argued that she has the right to wear whatever she wants in her own home.

"He didn't take it well and implied that he'd take steps to ensure I don't 'expose' his daughter to stuff like that in the future. He left, and I just thought my entire day was ruined, especially after he said he'd bring this incident to the neighborhood's group's attention," she continued.

When the woman's husband returned home and she told him what had happened, "he agreed with our neighbor saying that I should 'just leave the lingerie in the bedroom' where it belongs and learn to put some decent clothes on to avoid this type of incident."

"He also said I was wrong to speak to our neighbor like that and that if he was in his shoes and his kid witnessed 'that' he'd be just as furious if not more, so we should cut our neighbor some slack," the woman shared.

The woman was gobsmacked over the situation and turned to Reddit to validate whether she was wrong or if her neighbor had crossed a line.

Reddit users rushed to the woman's defense.

"He should teach his child to mind their damn business," one user wrote.

"My petty a-- would withhold any intimacy or body contact from the husband because the neighbors might see and blame you for being too inappropriate for his daughter to watch through binoculars from their house," said another.

"Your neighbor is, and the fact your husband agreed with them is problematic as well," another added. "He should buy you more lingerie as an apology. Then you can wear it around your house."