Former One Direction member Niall Horan has released a new song titled "Finally Free" that will appear on the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Small Foot.

Horan posted the upbeat and uplifting track onto YouTube Thursday which features promotional artwork from the film.

"When you're right here beside me, there's nothing else I need/ Your eyes keep me reminded that nothing's out of reach," Horan sings. "When you're with me, it feels like I'm finally free."

Small Foot, set for release on Sept. 28, features Channing Tatum voicing a young Yeti who is shocked to discover the existence of humans. Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez, James Corden, Danny DeVito, Common and NBA star also star.

"From the minute I seen a small clip from it , I was in straight away.. it's a must see," Horan previously said on Twitter about Small Foot.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

