Broadway Star Nick Cordero, 41, Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Nick Cordero passed away on Sunday (July 5) after being hospitalized with the coronavirus (COVID-19) for 90 days.

Cordero passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California at the age of 41. The Broadway star's wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his passing via Instagram on Sunday night.

"God has another angel in heaven now," she wrote alongside a picture of her husband dancing. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth."

Kloots shared that she is in "disbelief" and "hurting everywhere" from her loss.

She also thanked his medical team, especially his doctor, Dr. David Ng.

"There are not many doctors like you. Kind, smart, compassionate, assertive and always eager to listen to my crazy ideas or call yet another doctor for me for a second opinion," she said. "You’re a diamond in the rough."

Kloots then thanked her followers for all of the support and love. "You have no idea how much you lifted my spirits at 3 pm every day as the world sang Nick's song, 'Live Your Life,'" she added, revealing that she and her family sang his song to him before he passed.

"We sang it to him today, holding his hands," she continued. "As I sang the last line to him, 'they’ll give you hell but don’t you [let] them kill your light not without a fight, live your life,' I smiled because he definitely put up a fight. I will love you forever and always my sweet man," she concluded.

Cordero is survived by his wife and their one-year-old son, Elvis Eduardo.

See Kloots' post, below.