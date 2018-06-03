Looks like Nick Jonas was caught sending love signals to Priyanka Chopra.

The "Chainsaw" singer couldn't help but compliment the actress on Instagram, and it showed when the musician was caught dropping a cute comment on one of her recent pictures.

People reported the Quantico star and her girl squad headed over to In-N-Out Burger for a bite to eat after leaving a benefit dinner hosted by Chanel and the Natural Resources Defense Council on Saturday (June 2).

"Burgers and Chanel…my favorite combo with my fav girls," the 35-year-old captioned a pic of her and Chopra's fast foodie friends smiling over hamburgers and a platter of French fries.

It wasn't long before the 25-year-old heartthrob would be drawn to the pic, which shows a beaming Chopra flashing her pearly whites, to which Jonas secretly commented, "That smile," along with a heart emoji to signify his love.

Instagram via Screenshot

Although the pair has yet to make any public comment on the status of their relationship, a source recently told Us Weekly that "they are dating" and that Jonas and Chopra are "both interested in each other."

The "Anywhere" crooner's latest romantic gesture comes days after the twosome attended the Beauty and the Beast Live concert at the Hollywood Bowl and a Dodgers baseball game in LA over Memorial Day weekend.

The rumored romance is still brand new, but it's possible the love connection first blossomed between the two stars when they went as each other's date at last year's Met Gala.