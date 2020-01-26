Nick Jonas Totally Had Something in His Teeth During His 2020 Grammys Performance

Jonas Brothers took to the stage at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26 to perform their current single, "What a Man Gotta Do," and debut a new track titled "5 More Minutes"... but a little piece of something green in between Nick Jonas' teeth had fans a bit distracted.

Following the performance, Jonas confirmed on Twitter that the food particle in question was, in fact, some sort of green vegetable.

Luckily he took the minor mishap in good spirits, writing: "And at least you all know I eat my greens."

Check out fans' reactions to Jonas Brothers' performance and Nick Jonas' accidental oral companion:

The band was up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at this year's ceremony, for the hit "Sucker" off of 2019's Happiness Begins, but lost to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus' "Old Town Road."