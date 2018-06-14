Dream of being bed by Ariana Grande or Nicki Minaj? Welp, your wish is officially their command.

Minaj, whose forthcoming album Queen will drop later this summer, just released the brand new "Bed" Thursday (June 14) featuring Grande, and the superduo continue to prove that when they join forces, magic happens ("Side to Side" foreverrrrrr!). The track's equal parts sexy and breezy — in other words, we've got a brand new song of summer contender on our hands.

"Got a bed, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Got a kiss, wit' your name on it / Wit' your name on it / Love me good / Let me down, don’t turn me down," Ariana croons before Nicki enters with reliably authoritative verses.

"Thousand on the sheets / Waiting for you and some thousand other sheets / Got Tha Carter III on repeat / Back shots to the beat of (a milli’) on you / Got me acting like you got a milli' on you," she spits.

And so far, fans are loving the track.

"Side To Side is Quaking, Get On Your Knees was snatched, and Bang Bang was found DECEASED," one fan wrote, alluding to the duo's previous collaborations, while another noted "YESSSSSSIR I like this better than anything she's put out lately and I'm a BARBBBBBB."

Minaj and Grande also join forces on "The Light Is Coming" off of Grande's forthcoming album Sweetener.