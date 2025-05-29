Nicola Peltz Ordered to Appear in Court Over Death of Pet Chihuahua

Nicola Peltz has been ordered to appear in court in connection with the death of her chihuahua Nala.

The 30-year-old heiress, who is married to Brooklyn Beckham, has been hit with the order following a grooming session in New York she claimed led to the passing of her pet.

According to court documents obtained by InTouch, a judge has now requested the heiress’ presence for a deposition before Oct. 30, after the dog groomer denied any wrongdoing in the case.

The outlet said after reviewing the papers: “A New York judge ordered Nicola, 30, to appear for a deposition before October 30.

“In addition, Nicola will have to authorize the release of medical records, specifically the necropsy report, related to the death of her chihuahua, Nala.”

Actress and model Nicola filed a lawsuit against HoundSpa LLC, groomer Jony Ceballos and owner Deborah "Deb" Gittleman in the Supreme Court of the State of New York, Westchester County.

Her suit alleged her dog Nala died due to “intentional and malicious abuse” by Ceballos during a mobile grooming session on June 15.

Veterinary records indicate Nala had fluid in her lungs, neurological problems and a rapid heart rate before her death.

Nicola claims she witnessed Nala's death after rushing her to an emergency vet.

In a statement shared with People, Nicola said: “I am truly still in so much shock and pain over my baby Nala suddenly passing last month following what should have been a routine grooming session.”

She added: “I posted the experience on my Instagram to bring awareness, and was heartbroken to hear the horrifying stories from so many others who... can’t bear it.”

The lawsuit also accused HoundSpa and Gittleman of “reckless and malicious conduct” for retaining Jony Ceballos despite a history of complaints about his treatment of animals.

Nicola also alleges her other dog Angel was left traumatized by the incident, and now screams and shakes when left alone.

Nicola's husband Brooklyn, 26, has publicly supported her, sharing a video on Instagram captioned: “My whole world x I will love you forever x I always choose you baby x you’re the most amazing person I know xx me and you forever baby.”

Nicola re-shared the video, replying: “I’ve always got you baby,” followed by a burning love heart emoji.