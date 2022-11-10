Users on TikTok claim to have interacted with Nikita Dragun upon the time of her release from jail this week, with one user in particular alleging they personally picked Dragun up from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, Fla.

The trans model and beauty influencer made headlines this week when she was arrested and charged with assault of a police officer following disorderly conduct at a Miami hotel.

In a series of TikTok videos, a user named Marilyn (@mvsinn) claimed the have picked up Dragun upon her release from jail.

In one clip, Marilyn claimed to have filmed the YouTuber exiting jail, where she was allegedly held in the men's unit.

In a comment, Marilyn claimed that "no one was there" for Dragun, and that the influencer cried in her and her friends' arms after they picked her up.

In another video, Marilyn alleged that Dragun was safe in the back of her car.

The brief clip, which cuts away quickly, shows a person in a white t-shirt appearing to sing a lyric from Selena's "Dreaming of You."

In two additional short TikTok clips, Marilyn allegedly appeared to bring Dragun to a hotel.

In one of the clips, the person who the TikTok user alleged is Dragun has their back turned to the camera as they sing to the hotel staff while seemingly asking for a "cheap" room.

A more recently uploaded clip from Marilyn shows the person, allegedly Dragun, running toward the TikTok user and embracing her after exiting the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

"a better video of Nikita getting released, once again she is safe. I keep hearing about her managers and what not, but Nikita cut off all of her managers due to them trying to say she was 'crazy,'" Marilyn captioned the clip.

Meanwhile, another Florida-based TikTok user, Ivy Wyatt (@icywyatt), alleged that he was on his way to pick up Dragun after he supposedly paid her bond.

In a serious of TikTok videos, Wyatt claimed to be waiting in the parking lot of Miami's Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center to retrieve Dragun upon her release.

In a second TikTok, Wyatt alleged that Dragun was, at the time he allegedly arrived to the jail, meant to be the next person in line for release, but that she was inexplicably and suddenly sent to the back of the line. He also claimed Dragun was being "bullied" by jail staff and that a news van was on site at the time of her allegedly scheduled release.

In yet another video, Wyatt claimed that Dragun's management was sending a car to retrieve the model from jail at 2AM ET, despite him having allegedly already driven to the detention center to pick her up himself.

In a comment to another user, Wyatt wrote that he agreed Dragun's management seemed shady.

Wyatt also claimed that the reason he posted her bail was because nobody had bailed Dragun out at the time he called to inquire about her bond. He added that he does not know Dragun personally and that he only ever interacted with her previously twice via FaceTime.

In a comment under one of her TikToks, Marilyn alleged that Wyatt was "lying" about his interactions with the influencer, as Dragun allegedly told her she did not "need bond."

These reports and allegations from TikTok are unconfirmed at the time of publishing. However, videos from both TikTok users do appear to have been filmed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center the very same night, as rainfall can be seen in footage taken on site at the detention center. The building in a background also appears to match the appearance of the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, as compared via a Google Images search.

On Wednesday (Nov. 9), a representative for Dragun did confirm to TIME magazine that Dragun had been released from jail and was "safe."

"Nikita has been released and is now safe," the statement read.

The statement also confirmed that Dragun, "who is legally female," was "placed in a men’s unit of a Florida jail." The representative called the situation "extremely disturbing and dangerous."

"This decision made by the Miami-Dade County Corrections Department directly violates their protocol, which mandates that transgender inmates are classified and housed based on safety needs and gender identity," the statement added.

It's unclear if Dragun was released from jail Tuesday (Nov. 8) or Wednesday (Nov. 9).

On Monday (Nov. 7), Dragun was arrested and charged with assaulting a Miami police officer after the authorities were called to respond to disorderly conduct at The Goodtime Hotel. The disorderly conduct allegedly included Dragun walking around the hotel's pool without any clothes on.